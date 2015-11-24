🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Working on a client project that will have some card interactions. Playing with different ideas this morning - this is one of them.
Inspired by this cool boarding pass card I saw on the feed, and for rapid building, I just used one of the UI kits we have for sale at UI8: https://ui8.net/products/aow-ui-kit