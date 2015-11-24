Gabriel Figueiredo

1 In 12

Gabriel Figueiredo
Gabriel Figueiredo
  • Save
1 In 12 october pink surprised scared lady old grandmother gramma grandma cancer
Download color palette

It's almost December but only now I've uploaded the work me and @João Martins did for Instituto Mário Penna's Pink October campaign.
Check it out: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31527943/Outubro-Rosa-Instituto-Mario-Penna

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Gabriel Figueiredo
Gabriel Figueiredo

More by Gabriel Figueiredo

View profile
    • Like