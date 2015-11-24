New and improved (and renamed) brand for an exciting mobile supply chain startup. Identity is locked and loaded. Web will be launching shortly!

Changelog: We ditched the strikethrough in the icon and went with a more simple and iconic wave glyph that translates nicely into the pattern for web. This represents the upward trends of different channels in the supply chain and draws on marine exploration imagery.

We are Minimill, a design agency for brand, web, and mobile. Let's work together: team@minimill.co