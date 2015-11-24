First design for #dailyui #001

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The assignment for #dailyui today was a sign-in page. I decided to work on a web landing page for mobile users accessing the site with a mobile browser rather than the native app.
For FreshDirect, the new-user sign-in page needs to start with a ZIP Code to verify location.
I'm imagining this page swaps out the ZIP field for email address and password field next, but I wanted to be clear about getting the ZIP first.