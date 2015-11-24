Press 'z' on your keyboard to zoom.

"Don't suffer in the name of speed, imaginary glory, or internet admiration; don't ride bikes that don't make sese to you; don't wear rediculous outfits just to ride your bike; don't think of your bike as a get-in-shape tool and riding as something you have to suffer to benefit from.

Your bike is a useful convenice, and

a fun, somewhat expensive, toy, and

riding is best for you when it's fun."

- Grant Petersen