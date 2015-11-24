Reynan Alibuyog 

Just Ride

Reynan Alibuyog 
Reynan Alibuyog 
  • Save
Just Ride grant petersen rivendell just ride unracer
Download color palette

Press 'z' on your keyboard to zoom.

"Don't suffer in the name of speed, imaginary glory, or internet admiration; don't ride bikes that don't make sese to you; don't wear rediculous outfits just to ride your bike; don't think of your bike as a get-in-shape tool and riding as something you have to suffer to benefit from.

Your bike is a useful convenice, and
a fun, somewhat expensive, toy, and
riding is best for you when it's fun."

- Grant Petersen

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Reynan Alibuyog 
Reynan Alibuyog 

More by Reynan Alibuyog 

View profile
    • Like