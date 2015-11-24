🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Press 'z' on your keyboard to zoom.
"Don't suffer in the name of speed, imaginary glory, or internet admiration; don't ride bikes that don't make sese to you; don't wear rediculous outfits just to ride your bike; don't think of your bike as a get-in-shape tool and riding as something you have to suffer to benefit from.
Your bike is a useful convenice, and
a fun, somewhat expensive, toy, and
riding is best for you when it's fun."
- Grant Petersen