Filipe Aparicio
Its Alive!

Followprice logo reveal

Filipe Aparicio
Its Alive!
Filipe Aparicio for Its Alive!
Hire Us
  • Save
Followprice logo reveal buy e commerce fireworks explosion colorful avatars online store animation logo reveal followprice
Download color palette

Here is the logo reveal for our latest animation :)
We had a blast working on this project because we're huge fans of floating heads.

We will be sharing the whole video soon!

Illustration once again was done by our good friends @Mother Volcano

Its Alive!
Its Alive!
Hire Us

More by Its Alive!

View profile
    • Like