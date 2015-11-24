Adam Johnson

Rats

Adam Johnson
Adam Johnson
  • Save
Rats subway nyc rats graffiti hand lettering
Download color palette

Image by a great photographer friend, Adam Grimshaw, with some of my lettering. (Image from his blog here: http://pavementnyc.tumblr.com/post/121555479806/bedford-ave-l-train )

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Adam Johnson
Adam Johnson

More by Adam Johnson

View profile
    • Like