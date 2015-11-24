Milan Vučković

031 - File Upload

031 - File Upload flat minimal simple clean design web interface user browse image upload file
Hello there, good folks! It's day 31 of this challenge and today the task was to create a file upload screen. This screen was inspired by Unsplash upload screen.

Please check 2x view.

Day: 031
Challenge: File Upload
Fonts: Work Sans + Noto Sans

See you tomorrow!

#DailyUI #Day031

milanvuckovic.net

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
