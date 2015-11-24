031 - File Upload

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello there, good folks! It's day 31 of this challenge and today the task was to create a file upload screen. This screen was inspired by Unsplash upload screen.
Please check 2x view.
Day: 031
Challenge: File Upload
Fonts: Work Sans + Noto Sans
See you tomorrow!
#DailyUI #Day031
