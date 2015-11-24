Creative Alice

Booklet design for "The Great Bear"

Creative Alice
Creative Alice
  • Save
Booklet design for "The Great Bear" the great bear asbestos print design booklet
Download color palette

Booklet design for "The Great Bear" -
a company marketing asbestos treatment solutions.

* נעשה במסגרת עבודה בסטודיו פרסקו

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Creative Alice
Creative Alice

More by Creative Alice

View profile
    • Like