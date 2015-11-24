Ice cubes - Illustrator

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I made these ice cubes in illustrator with the pen tool. It's amazing what you can do with just anchor points and colors.
The reason I wanted to learn illustrator was when I was young and saw a poster from Coca-Cola. They told me the illustrations were made in Adobe illustrator and from that moment I decided I wanted to create amazing illustrations like that.
I was 18 years old when I created this. I'm still proud of it and it deserves a spot in my gallery.
If you really want something, anything is possible!