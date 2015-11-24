Charity shirt

My clothing company Ardent Ink has teamed up with a local charity www.fleeceandthankyou.org and created this shirt! For each sale, $5 dollars will be donated to help provide fleece blankets for children who are going through extended stays at hospitals! Ive posted a little more below! This shirt is pre-order please check out www.ardent.ink to find it!

"Fleece & Thank You was inspired by our friend Sophie, 4 years old and battling neuroblastoma. At a time in her life when she should be playing with dolls and meeting new friends, Sophie is taking trips to the hospital to battle one of the toughest forms of childhood cancer. Imagine if there were a blanket waiting on the bed for every little child like Sophie who has to go in for extended treatments. Our mission is to ensure a colorful, fleece blanket is waiting on the hospital bed for every child beginning their extended stay treatments."