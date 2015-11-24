Captain introduction

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Here is my first shot! 🎉
- thanks @Luc Chaissac for invite 🙏
This is the first-launch introduction for #Captain, an app that brings the best posts about a hashtag from all social networks in a same feed. You can browse statuses, photos and videos from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Vine and Flickr at the same time to have a great view about an event, a TV show or everything you care about.
Give it a try —> Download the app