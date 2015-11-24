Laura Dillema

Vector - The Future

Laura Dillema
Laura Dillema
  • Save
Vector - The Future print paint calligraphy brush logo poster typography type typo lettering handlettering
Download color palette

Shamelessly spamming again with this piece :)

This time it's the vector version. What do you guys think? Print it or not?

Laura Dillema
Laura Dillema

More by Laura Dillema

View profile
    • Like