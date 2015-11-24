Ben Bacon

Ben Bacon
Ben Bacon
903 Events Logo brush pen handlettering typography process feedback type brush script logo
I'm working on a script logo for an Event Rental company. Let me know your thoughts and suggestions!

I personally like the top more, however I think the client will dig the bottom version.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Visual and Product Designer located in Austin, Texas

