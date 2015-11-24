OTHER Studio

Didn't Pass _ Spectrum 02

OTHER Studio
OTHER Studio
  • Save
Didn't Pass _ Spectrum 02 seal typography brand boutique sex shop design art collage logo branding identity
Download color palette

This direction positions Spectrum as a higher end, apothecary vibe boutique. The mark is reminiscent of the male and female gender symbol, a flower, and the vulva. This vulva flower represents growth, life, sexuality, and intimacy. The word mark itself borrows some of the characteristics of the gender symbols. The off pairing of a clean sans serif and old world serif creates a unique tension. The collage of appendages and flesh redefines what our visual interpretation of a body is. Abstract and beautiful, weird and tense...
--
Designer/CD: Eileen Tjan

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
OTHER Studio
OTHER Studio

More by OTHER Studio

View profile
    • Like