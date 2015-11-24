Robert Bratcher

Crescendo Program

Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher
  • Save
Crescendo Program sorority rose initiative branding logo youth band music tbsigma
Download color palette

New logo for recently re-branded Tau Beta Sigma program (formerly called Scouting For Music). Gained full approval!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher

More by Robert Bratcher

View profile
    • Like