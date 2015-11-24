Lewis Kay-Thatcher

Birkelunden Mannskor Logo

Lewis Kay-Thatcher
Lewis Kay-Thatcher
  • Save
Birkelunden Mannskor Logo mountains norway logo choir
Download color palette

The logo for the Norwegian Men's Choir in Oslo. The crown because they are all vikings (probably). The crown also has a landscape of mountains and hills to represent Norway and it's also an M for Mannskor.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Lewis Kay-Thatcher
Lewis Kay-Thatcher

More by Lewis Kay-Thatcher

View profile
    • Like