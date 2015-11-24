🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Daily UI #0002.
Design a Credit Card Checkout Screen.
Credit Card Icons from
http://www.sketchappsources.com/free-source/394-credit-card-logos.html
Used the same design language as: https://dribbble.com/shots/2370105-Daily-UI-0001
Wanted to make the credit card number validate and show the kind of credit card that you've entered. This would give the user the understanding that they typed their card number in correctly.
I also wanted the form fields to follow a similar layout to what's actually on your credit card, which is why the number is first, then the name, expiry, etc.
