Daily UI #0002.

Design a Credit Card Checkout Screen.

Credit Card Icons from

http://www.sketchappsources.com/free-source/394-credit-card-logos.html

Used the same design language as: https://dribbble.com/shots/2370105-Daily-UI-0001

Wanted to make the credit card number validate and show the kind of credit card that you've entered. This would give the user the understanding that they typed their card number in correctly.

I also wanted the form fields to follow a similar layout to what's actually on your credit card, which is why the number is first, then the name, expiry, etc.

