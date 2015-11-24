Yondr Studio

Design Face eagle bolts lightening stars lettering illustration
Some lettering I was working on last night for a chain stitched patch which quickly spiraled into a lock-up that looks like a business card or shirt design but is actually purely for your enjoyment and my satisfaction. Just being completely honest, here.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
