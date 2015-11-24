Huddle Profile Animation

Carol Liao
Viewing profiles in Huddle – a mobile conference app for the creative community.

Designed in Illustrator and prototyped in Pixate.

Read more about our prototyping tests on our blog

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
