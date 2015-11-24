AlienValley

Freebie: Silver Foil Logo Mockup 2

AlienValley
AlienValley
  • Save
Freebie: Silver Foil Logo Mockup 2 identity branding paper mockup logo mockup silver foil logo mock up mock-up mockup psd freebie
Download color palette

A new free logo mockup packed with a silver foil effect. The paper from the picture is also included in the file and you can either edit the current logo or replace with your own.

Click Here to Download this Freebie

AlienValley
AlienValley

More by AlienValley

View profile
    • Like