“Franchise” is rarely designed as an icon. (https://thenounproject.com/search/?q=franchise)
My idea was to illustrate “franchise” by showing a headquarter and a franchisee that look somehow connected.
I tried to make the link between the two houses visible through a generic logo instead of showing a chain. It was a exciting experience to find a simple shape that is recognizable as a generic company's logo. For example an ellipse or a simple square didn't work well because it automatically looks like a window.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
