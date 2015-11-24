Nenad Ivanovic

#Roler App

Nenad Ivanovic
Nenad Ivanovic
Hire Me
  • Save
#Roler App serbia belgrade material design google material coffee brown orange ux ui poi app roler
Download color palette

#Roler is point of interest kind of app. His design suit is totally Google Material Design as client requested.

Nenad Ivanovic
Nenad Ivanovic
Product Designer for Digital Platforms
Hire Me

More by Nenad Ivanovic

View profile
    • Like