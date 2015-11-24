Gustavo Zambelli
Aerolab

Delicious UI

Gustavo Zambelli
Aerolab
Gustavo Zambelli for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Delicious UI burger salami candy pop search switch button hamburger icons ui food
Download color palette

The normal icons that we used everyday for designing apps, webs and whatever, are food everybody. FOOD!

Now I understand why I like so much the switches.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like