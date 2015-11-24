Stephen Jones

What started as a fun personal project, is now a fun art print series of 9 different robots. I added these lil guys as a more affordable option to the larger prints. My nephews and nieces love em. 3 Color Screen Print on 100# French Smart White.

If you are so inclined you can grab em here: http://goadventureclub.com/products/robot-club-postcard-set-5x7

