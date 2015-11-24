Logo machine

Home Port

Logo machine
Logo machine
  • Save
Home Port blue seafood brand identity branding logomachine logotype logo
Download color palette

A logo we designed for a seafood supplier. www.logomachine.net

You can also find us on: https://www.facebook.com/logomachine https://instagram.com/logomachine_official/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Logo machine
Logo machine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Logo machine

View profile
    • Like