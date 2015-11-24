Believe In The User Icon

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'm working on my favorite set of icons ever for a UX brand. I've made some overset and regular versions, as well as black and white. It's turning out really great and I can't wait to unveil the whole set! This one is a unicorn, meant to represent "believe in the user." We wanted to steer clear of any religious iconography and I love magical creatures, so unicorns it was!
There's also a lot of good background about UX unicorns, so it's a little funny as well.