Ronald Rabideau

Kids

Ronald Rabideau
Ronald Rabideau
  • Save
Kids after effects 2d animation motion motion design
Download color palette

Recently had the pleasure of creating a bumper for Faithlife Kids - awesome logo by @Kayla Kinley @DSGNHAVN

Such a fun project and since I have a billion kids of my own why not me to do it?!?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Ronald Rabideau
Ronald Rabideau

More by Ronald Rabideau

View profile
    • Like