Lorenc Cici

026 Subscriebe / DailyUi

Lorenc Cici
Lorenc Cici
  • Save
026 Subscriebe / DailyUi update subscriton subscribe newsletter notification email card
Download color palette

This is day #daily100 #day024

My challenge for today is a Newsletter subscription card.
I invite you all to rebound this shot and create your own visual exercise.

Press L

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Lorenc Cici
Lorenc Cici

More by Lorenc Cici

View profile
    • Like