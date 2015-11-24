Hi Dribbblers,

Today I present a little work I've done for a larger project. The aim was to place the action of the video with a quick animation of a icon .

I hope that you will love !

-----------------

Aujourd'hui je vous présente un petit travail que j'ai fait pour un projet plus gros. Le but était de situer l'action de la vidéo par une animation rapide d'une icone.

J'espère que vous allez aimer !