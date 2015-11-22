Roman Slonov

Project management

Roman Slonov
Roman Slonov
  • Save
Project management settings design card form login sevice interface clean minimal ux ui
Project management settings design card form login sevice interface clean minimal ux ui
Download color palette
  1. drib.jpg
  2. project_card_mobile.jpg

Hello, dribbbler's!

I continue to work on the project and at the weekend I tried to make another screens.

Please, make sure you check out real pixels.

Thanks for watching and have a good week!

Dr project card
Rebound of
Project Card
By Roman Slonov
View all tags
Posted on Nov 22, 2015
Roman Slonov
Roman Slonov

More by Roman Slonov

View profile
    • Like