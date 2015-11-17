Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Qlusief q noob lettering logo
A quick lettering logo I've been working on for a client. I probably should've left this to the pros, but it was so much fun to do and learned a lot while doing this. You guys must have a ton of pointers for me, so let's have 'm! ;)

Posted on Nov 17, 2015
