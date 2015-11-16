Martin Bean

Main Event Wrestling poster

Main Event Wrestling poster gold blue design poster wrestling
Wrestling poster design for Main Event Wrestling, a local pro wrestling promotion based in the North East of England.

They wanted an “old school WWF” look to the poster. Working with the logo provided, I took design cues from the old Silver Vision VHS covers of the late ‘80s and ‘90s.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
