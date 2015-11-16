Simone Aiosa

Fox - Animal Logo

Fox - Animal Logo animals fox logo orange brand fox animal color logo
How to draw an animal's logo. Adobe Illustrator. Fox Part II

Here the first part: https://dribbble.com/shots/2050973-Fox-Animal-Logo

Here the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31317743/Fox-Logo-Animal-II

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
