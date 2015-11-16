Jack Daniel Bagdadi

Everyday Carry 4

Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Hire Me
  • Save
Everyday Carry 4 illustration icon sticker edc branding mark badge logo lockup type design
Download color palette

Another one for EverydayCarry.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jack Daniel Bagdadi

View profile
    • Like