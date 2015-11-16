Slanted Magazine #26 – New York

Slanted (David) took oneself to New York (Goliath) in September 2015 to meet the generation of designers, typographers and artists who witness and shape the transition of the city. They produced comprehensive studio portraits and video interviews which provide a vivid and up-to-the-minute picture of the scene.

Because the city grew old and mainstreamed – it’s a miracle that it still works. The city has kept its speed and those who do not stick with it will be left over. The continuing speed is New York’s power; everyone living here wants to do or become something/someone. Nobody lives here without a good reason. Creativity is part of the fight for survival. Therefore Andy Warhol’s banana – originally designed for the Velvet Underground – suits much better to New York than the “big apple.”

Furthermore the issue is thematically complemented by illustrations, photography, interviews and essays.

visits and authors:

2×4, Jonathan Auch, George Bates, Lucas MRKA Benarroch, Nicholas Blechman, Jon Burgerman, Joshua Darden, Stephen Doyle, Everything Type Company, Louise Fili, Milton Glaser, Jon Han, Steven Heller, Gonzalo Hergueta, Jennifer Heuer, Paul Hoppe, Philipp Hubert, Mirko Ilić, Ken Johnston, karlssonwilker, MyORB, Chad Kloepfer, Christine Lhowe, Alex Lin, Ian Lynam, Dannell MacIlwraith, Alex Eben Meyer, Wael Morcos, Silas Munro, MTWTF, Joe Newton, Open, Original Champions of Design, Other Means, Pentagram, Jesse Ragan, Dan Rhatigan, Edel Rodriguez, Sagmeister & Walsh, Paul Sahre, Shutterstock, Small Stuff, Sara Soskolne, Jessica Svendsen, Lauren Tamaki, The Arm Letterpress, Alexander Tochilovsky, Richard Turley, Diego Vainesman, Carol Wahler, Jing Wei, Lance Wyman

The booklet “Contemporary Typefaces” presents fourteen recently published high-quality typefaces:

Brando (Mike Abbink / Bold Monday), Corporative (Daniel Hernández, Javier Quintana, César Araya, Luciano Vergara, Miguel Hernández / Latinotype), Decima Mono Pro (Ramiz Guseynov / TipografiaRamis), Druk Collection ( Berton Hasebe / Commercial Type), Gandur (Daniel Sabino / Blackletra), Haptic Script (Henning Skibbe – Typefaces), Jabana (Nils Thomsen / Nils Types), Marco ( Toshi Omagari / Type Together), NarzissGrotesk (Hubert Jocham), Pepone (František Štorm / Storm Type), Signo (Rui Abreu / R-Typography), FS Silas (Béla Frank, Phil Garnham, Fernando Mello, Jason Smith / Fontsmith), Tilda (Jessica Hische / Fontbureau), Vito (Thomas Gabriel /Typejockeys)

Slanted #26 – New York

Publisher/Design: Slanted Publishers

Release: 2015

Volume: 288 pages

Format: 16 x 24 cm

Language: English

Price: 18 Euro (DE) / 21 Euro (Int.)

Buy at: http://www.slanted.de/shop/slanted-magazin-26-new-york-pre-order