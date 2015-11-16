Noir Parliament

INVISIBLE Cosmetics Packaging Design

Noir Parliament
Noir Parliament
  • Save
INVISIBLE Cosmetics Packaging Design soap laquer nail oil shower fragrant affluence luxurious design packaging cosmetics invisible
Download color palette

Another shot from the project that I am currently working on. It is prototype cosmetics line entitled Invisible packaging design. Here are the fragrant shower oil & fragrant nail laquer packages. Stay tuned!

Noir Parliament
Noir Parliament

More by Noir Parliament

View profile
    • Like