Sarah Ferone

Queen of Hearts

Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone
  • Save
Queen of Hearts umbrella tattoo woman illustration drink hearts queen playing cards cocktail
Download color palette

Wanted to share another peek of the cards here. And the direction the new color palette has taken from the previous blues. The palette now revolves around black, red, pink and a jade green, and it's also allowed me to figure out how to bring in a foil as a natural outgrowth of the design, as seen in the tuck box shot.

I'll be finalizing these cards by the end of the week and ordering some prototypes.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Sarah Ferone
Sarah Ferone

More by Sarah Ferone

View profile
    • Like