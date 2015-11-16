Rebecca Sharkey

#porteouverta

Rebecca Sharkey
Rebecca Sharkey
  • Save
#porteouverta twitter paris france puertaabierta offenetüren opendoor porteouverta
Download color palette

A world of thanks to those in France who opened their doors to others the night of the 13th. The hashtag #porteouverta was used to offer shelter and safety to those stranded in Paris (tags in German, English, and Spanish were also used: #offenetüren, #opendoor, and #puertaabierta).

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Rebecca Sharkey
Rebecca Sharkey

More by Rebecca Sharkey

View profile
    • Like