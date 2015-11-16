Tim Jurgensen

Chill

Moving to California has been an adventure, and at times it's been super stressful. But one of the best things about it is being close to the beach. Watching the waves and listening to them crash on the sand helps me to remember the things I am grateful for instead of focusing on the negative.

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
