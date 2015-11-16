Sergej Pehterev

Mona Script

This shot is generated by script. Every pixel was transformed into letter.
Script is free for use https://github.com/colorage/photoshop_scripts#pixel-to-symbol
Also I create quotes project "Typeshot" on instagram https://instagram.com/_typeshot/

P.S. Let me generate picture for you. Just send me request on colorage503@gmail.com :)

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
