Lowell Lundeen V1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I previously worked on a identity package for one of my best friends, Nick Lundeen, who is a jeweler in Minneapolis. He comes from a long line of jewelers and crafts-people. This is the first attempt at rebranding the jewelry store that was founded by his grandfather and is now run by Nick's mother and father.
Feedback would be much appreciated.