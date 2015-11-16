Maximilian Hennebach

Beautiful Calendar UI/UX (iOS)

Beautiful Calendar UI/UX (iOS)
I finally created something in iOS again and made a design workflow / tutorial about it:

https://youtu.be/tvsMEisD65Q

