Community Pizza House logo

Community Pizza House logo flat design typography illustrator adobe pizza flame grunge vector logo design
Simply put, Charleston is known for its food. That's why we were pumped when the folks from Community Pizza House came to us for brand direction. A few designers on our team took a crack at some concepts and this ended up being the final design. Enjoy!

Posted on Nov 16, 2015
