Anton Aladzhov

Web Design, Mobile Design, Game Design

Anton Aladzhov
Anton Aladzhov
  • Save
Web Design, Mobile Design, Game Design psp game mobile macbook ui design icons
Download color palette

A couple of Illustrative icons I did for an upcoming project. The project will be a collaboration between me and Sergey Punchev

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Anton Aladzhov
Anton Aladzhov

More by Anton Aladzhov

View profile
    • Like