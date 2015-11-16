Tanya Yeremeyeva

You Only Live Once

You Only Live Once design photoshop layout texture papercutting paper illustration handlettering typography type calligraphy lettering
You Only Live Once, But if you do it Right, Once is Enough

as said by Mae West

