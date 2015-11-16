Kevin Zwirble

Tuukka Monogram

Kevin Zwirble
Kevin Zwirble
  • Save
Tuukka Monogram typography monogram lettering type logo vector illustration icon hockey
Download color palette

Another custom type-homage to Bruins goalie, Tuukka Rask.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Kevin Zwirble
Kevin Zwirble

More by Kevin Zwirble

View profile
    • Like