Cody Paulson

Baby Bits

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Hire Me
  • Save
Baby Bits bottle rattle teddy babies baby animation motion design graphic illustration
Download color palette

Here's a few more illustrated bits from an animation project I'm working on! Preview shots of the motion coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science
Hire Me

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like