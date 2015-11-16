Workflow of Checkout Process

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed for the bestest experience.
We think UX errors and misled paths are very very frustrating —especially when you expect people to trust you with their financial information.
We have been trying hard to construct our user journeys and paths since the very beginning of the project. We are really excited to see these early diagrams come to life.
Follow us for more updates! We’ll be posting how these initial workflow diagrams turned into actual design.
—
If you want to be informed my works please follow my Dribbble | Twitter
Had a question or something want to write to me. Feel free to contact me; E-mail