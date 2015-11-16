Workflow of Checkout Process

Designed for the bestest experience.

We think UX errors and misled paths are very very frustrating —especially when you expect people to trust you with their financial information.

We have been trying hard to construct our user journeys and paths since the very beginning of the project. We are really excited to see these early diagrams come to life.

Follow us for more updates! We’ll be posting how these initial workflow diagrams turned into actual design.

