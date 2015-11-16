J.D. Bickel

Niroj Logo

J.D. Bickel
J.D. Bickel
  • Save
Niroj Logo avenir non profit humanitarian logo design
Download color palette

Logo design for Niroj, a humanitarian organization aiding Kurdish refugees.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2015
J.D. Bickel
J.D. Bickel

More by J.D. Bickel

View profile
    • Like